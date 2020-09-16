Fuga? Cientistas investigam morte de milhares de pássaros que caem do céu nos EUA

Pássaros mortos foram recolhidos e catalogados por pesquisadores de universidade americana (foto: Alisson Salas/New Mexico State University) pássaros aparecendo mortos no Novo México, sudoeste dos Estados Unidos, tem preocupado e intrigado cientistas. Um grande número deaparecendono Novo México, sudoeste dos, tem preocupado e intrigado





No que lembra cenas da série Dark, da Netflix, em que pássaros caem do céu misteriosamente, a estimativa é de que centenas de milhares morreram nos últimos dias, segundo relatou a professora do departamento de Peixes, Vida Selvagem e Ecologia da Universidade Estadual do Novo México, Martha Desmond, ao Las Cruces Sun-News. Cerca de 300 aves migratórias apareceram mortas no câmpus da universidade no sábado (12/9).









O palpite dos pesquisadores da Universidade do Novo México é que a causa do estranho fenômeno seja os incêndios florestais que há dias atingem a costa oeste dos Estados Unidos. Os pássaros teriam migrado antes de estarem preparados para a viagem, tentando fugir do fogo e, por isso, acabaram ficando fracos. Além disso, alguns podem ter inalado fumaça e sofrido danos no pulmão.





Para ter uma conclusão definitiva, as aves serão levadas para o Laboratório Forense do Serviço de Pesca e Vida Selvagem dos EUA, em Ashland, Oregon, para análise.





Além disso, o Southwest Avian Mortality Project está pedindo para que os moradores enviem relatos com o que observaram em relação aos pássaros, para ajudar os cientistas.





I just recorded this up in Velarde, N.M. I've never seen anything like it. I'm told of other dead migratory birds found in Hernandez, Ojo Sarco and El Valle de Arroyo Seco. https://t.co/GpeFZbyuW7 pic.twitter.com/XXVM4AZrDu — objectivity haver (@austieJFish) September 14, 2020

Local news from the Las Cruces Sun: https://t.co/OjPvO7ZA0P (8/9) — Allison Salas (@salasphorus) September 13, 2020

The birds seem to be in relatively good condition, except that they are extremely emaciated. They have no fat reserves and barely any muscle mass. Almost as if they have been flying until they just couldn%u2019t fly anymore. (5/9) pic.twitter.com/tTPlDxwraf — Allison Salas (@salasphorus) September 13, 2020





Incêndios

Ao menos 31 pessoas já morreram nos incêndios que atingem o país. É uma área quase do tamanho de Sergipe. Washington, Oregon e Califórnia são os estados mais atingidos.





Para as autoridades locais, a escalada dos incêndios florestais está vinculada à mudança climática, que agrava a seca crônica e provoca condições climáticas extremas.