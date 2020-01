'Guerra' no Twitter: Trump e Khamenei trocam farpas e inflamam seguidores

That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran.

1st: You can%u2019t do anything.

2nd: If you were logical %u2014which you%u2019re not%u2014 you%u2019d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan%u2026 have made nations hate you. https://t.co/hMGOEDwHuY