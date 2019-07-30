Arquiteto instala gangorra no muro entre EUA e México para unir os dois lados

(foto: Luis Torres/AFP)

Dois professores norte-americanos instalaramno muro de ferro que separa osdo. A novidade fica em um trecho daentre El Paso (EUA) e Ciudad Juaréz (México) e, segundo eles, é uma forma de unir os países. Vídeos circularam nas redes sociais mostrando crianças e adultos brincando no local.O projeto foi elaborado pelo arquiteto Ronald Rael, professor de arquitetura da Universidade da Califórnia, em Berkley, e Virgínia San Fratello, de design na San José University. No seu perfil pessoal do Instagram, Rael afirmou que era uma das experiências mais incríveis da carreira. 'As crianças e os adultos foram conectados de maneira significativa em ambos os lados, mostrando que as ações que acontecem de um lado, tem consequência direta no outro'.