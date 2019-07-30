Arquiteto instala gangorra no muro entre EUA e México para unir os dois lados

Dois professores norte-americanos instalaram gangorras no muro de ferro que separa os Estados Unidos do México. A novidade fica em um trecho da fronteira entre El Paso (EUA) e Ciudad Juaréz (México) e, segundo eles, é uma forma de unir os países. Vídeos circularam nas redes sociais mostrando crianças e adultos brincando no local.
O projeto foi elaborado pelo arquiteto Ronald Rael, professor de arquitetura da Universidade da Califórnia, em Berkley, e Virgínia San Fratello, de design na San José University. No seu perfil pessoal do Instagram, Rael afirmou que era uma das experiências mais incríveis da carreira. 'As crianças e os adultos foram conectados de maneira significativa em ambos os lados, mostrando que as ações que acontecem de um lado, tem consequência direta no outro'.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf%u2019s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture