Veja as principais indicações ao Emmy 2023, o 'Oscar da TV americana'

Ray Liota em "Black Bird" (foto: Apple TV+)

MELHOR SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

MELHOR ATOR DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

"Andor" (Disney+)"Better call Saul" (AMC)"The crown" (Netflix)"House of Dragons" (HBO)"Succession" (HBO)"The last of us" (HBO)"The White Lotus" (HBO)"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)"Abbott elementary" (ABC)"Barry" (HBO)"O urso" (FX)"Jury duty" (Amazon Freevee)"A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" (Prime Video)"Only murders in the building" (Hulu)"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV )"Wandinha" (Netflix)

Jeff Bridges, "The old man"



Brian Cox, "Succession"



Kieran Culkin, "Succession"



Bob Odenkirk, "Better call Saul"



Pedro Pascal, "The last of us"



Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MELHOR ATRIZ DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

MELHOR ATOR DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

MELHOR ATRIZ DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

MELHOR ATRIZ COAJUVANTE DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

MELHOR ATOR DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

MELHOR ATRIZ DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Sharon Horgan, "Mal de família"Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"Elisabeth Moss, "The handmaid's tale"Bella Ramsey, "The last of us"Keri Russell, "A diplomata"Sarah Snook, "Succession"Bill Hader, "Barry"Jason Segel, "Falando a real"Martin Short, "Only murders in the building"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"Jeremy Allen White, "O Urso"Christina Applegate, "Disque amiga para matar"Rachel Brosnahan, "A maravilhosa sra. Maisel"Quinta Brunson, "Abbott elementary"Natasha Lyonne, "Poker face"Jenna Ortega, "Wandinha"F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"Nicholas Braun, "Succession"Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"Theo James, "The White Lotus"Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"Alan Ruck, "Succession"Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession"Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"Elizabeth Debicki, "The crown"Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"Rhea Seehorn, "Better call Saul"J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"James Marsden, "Jury duty"Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O urso"Tyler James Williams, "Abbott elementary"Henry Winkler, "Barry"Alex Borstein, "A maravilhosa sra. Maisel"Ayo Edebiri, "O urso"Janelle James, "Abbott elementary"Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott elementary"Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"Jessica Williams, "Falando a Real""Treta" (Netflix)"Dahmer: Um canibal americano" (Netflix)"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Prime Video)"A nova vida de Toby" (FX)"Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Disney )Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"Kumail Nanjiani, "Bem-vindos ao Clube da Sedução"Evan Peters, "Dahmer: Um canibal americano"Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic story"Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"Steven Yeun, "Treta"Lizzy Caplan, "A nova vida de Toby"Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"Dominique Fishback, "Enxame"Kathryn Hahn, "As pequenas coisas da vida"Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"Ali Wong, "Treta"Murray Bartlett, "Bem-vindos ao Clube da Sedução"Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer: Um canibal americano"Joseph Lee, "Treta"Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"Young Mazino, "Treta"Jesse Plemons, "Amor e Morte"Annaleigh Ashford, "Bem-vindos ao Clube da Sedução"Maria Bello, "Treta"Claire Danes, "A nova vida de Toby"Juliette Lewis, "Bem-vindos ao Clube da Sedução"Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & the Six"Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer: Um canibal americano"Merritt Wever, "As pequenas coisas da vida"