Globo de Ouro anuncia filmes e séries indicados à 80ª edição. Confira lista

"Avatar - O caminho da água" é um dos favoritos ao Globo de Ouro (foto: 20th Century Studios/Divulgação)

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (12) os indicados à 80ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar, ainda que abalado após uma série de escândalos.

O Brasil ficou de fora da seleção de melhores longas em língua estrangeira, lista que inclui o alemão "Nada de Novo no Front". No Oscar, o candidato que tenta uma vaga para o Brasil é "Marte Um".

Em televisão, "Abbott Elementary", "O Urso", "Hacks", "Only Murders in the Building" e "Wandinha" aparecem em comédia ou musical.

A cerimônia do Globo de Ouro acontece no dia 10 de janeiro e será televisionada pela NBC, que neste ano decidiu não exibir o evento após controvérsias que abalaram a credibilidade da associação que entrega o prêmio.

Entre elas, a suspeita, já antiga, porém só agora amplamente condenada, de que ocorre uma espécie de compra de votos dos membros pelos estúdios, por meio de presentes caros, como relógios de ouro, e viagens luxuosas, como a que levou alguns votantes à capital francesa para acompanharem as gravações da série "Emily em Paris".

Além disso, a associação vem sendo acusada de clubismo, por não ter transparência quanto ao processo de escolha de seus membros, parte de um grupo diminuto de jornalistas estrangeiros baseados nos Estados Unidos e que, descobriu-se recentemente, não incluía negros.

Nos últimos dois anos, o Globo de Ouro vem buscando reformar sua imagem, com a admissão de um leque variado de novos votantes.

Veja a lista dos indicados:

CATEGORIAS DE CINEMA

MELHOR FILME - DRAMA

"Avatar: O Caminho da Água"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

"Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

"Triângulo da Tristeza"

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

"Pinóquio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"

"Red: Crescer é uma Fera"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

Todd Field, "Tár "

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio "

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"

John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"

Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Diego Calva - "Babilônia"

Daniel Craig - "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

Adam Driver - "White Noise"

Colin Farrell - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes - "The Menu"

MELHOR DIRETOR

James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

"RRR" (India)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemanha)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"Decision to Leave" (Coreia do Sul)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""

Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da Tristeza"

Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

"Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")

"Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")

"Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

CATEGORIAS DE TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"

Colin Firth - "A Escada"

Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson - "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Abbott Elementary"

"O Urso"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wandinha"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"