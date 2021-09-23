Publicidade

Ao som de '2001': passageiros da Space X se emocionam com a Terra do espaço

Ao som da trilha sonora do clássico do cinema '2001: Uma odisseia no espaço', civis que foram viajaram na Space X se emocionam ao ver a Terra
23/09/2021 08:20

Imagem da terra vista do espaço(foto: Reprodução / Twitter)
Após o retorno dos primeiros turistas espaciais à Terra, imagens da viagem começaram a chegar às redes sociais. Nessa quarta-feira (22/9), a astronauta Sian Proctor publicou o registro de quando a tripulação abriu pela primeira vez a cúpula da nave para ver a Terra.

Nas imagens, é possível observar os tripulantes Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, impressionados com a cena após a abertura da cúpula de vidro do Crew Dragon.


Os astronautas escolheram a música "Also sprach Zarathustra", composta em 1896 por Richard Strauss, para o momento único. A música ficou conhecida por ter sido utilizada de ficção científica 2001: Uma odisseia no espaço.

A cúpula de vidro foi feita com o objetivo de promover uma experiência turística, mais visual e atraente ao público.

Projeto de Elon Musk
A missão Inspiration 4 da SpaceX foi concluída no sábado. A viagem faz parte do projeto do bilionário Elon Musk. Mesmo não sendo o primeiro a levar civis ao espaço, o voo de Musk superou os outros ao passar três dias em órbita.

Aos poucos, os integrantes da tripulação estão soltando informações nas redes sociais, mas muito ainda está sendo guardado, já que um documentário sairá em breve.



* Estagiária sob supervisão de Mariana Niederauer

