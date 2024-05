Aerial view of the Arena do Gremio Stadium of the Brazilian football team Gremio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 7, 2024. Since the unprecedented deluge started last week, at least 85 people have died and more than 150,000 were ejected from their homes by floods and mudslides in Rio Grande do Sul state, authorities said. (Photo by CARLOS FABAL / AFP)

crédito: Carlos Fabal/AFP