Confira os indicados às principais categorias do Grammy

A cantora Beyoncé lidera a lista de artistas com mais indicações, 11, ao Grammy, com o álbum country "Cowboy Carter". A 67ª edição da premiação acontece neste domingo, 2 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.

A seguir, a lista de indicados nas principais categorias:

- Álbum do ano -

"New Blue Sun" - André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" - Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

- Gravação do ano -

"Now and Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone

- Música do ano -

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

"Die with a Smile" - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift apresentando Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, comprositores (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, compositor (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, compositores (Beyoncé)

- Artista revelação -

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

- Melhor performance pop solo -

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

- Melhor álbum pop latino -

"Funk Generation" – Anitta

"El Viaje" – Luis Fonsi

"GARCÍA" – Kany García

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" – Shakira

"ORQUÍDEAS" – Kali Uchis

- Melhor álbum pop vocal -

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

- Melhor clipe -

"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky

"360" - Charli XCX

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift apresentando Post Malone

- Melhor álbum de rap -

"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common & Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin

- Melhor álbum de rock -

"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes

"Romance" - Fontaines DC

"Saviors" - Green Day

"Tangk" - Idles

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

"No Name" - Jack White

- Melhor álbum country -

"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone

"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" - Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson

- Melhor performance solo de country -

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

- Melhor álbum de música global -

"Alkebulan II" - Matt B apresentando a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado

"Heis" - Rema

"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey

"Born in the Wild" - Tems

- Artistas com mais indicações -

Beyoncé (11)

Charli XCX (8)

Post Malone (8)

Billie Eilish (7)

Kendrick Lamar (7)

Sabrina Carpenter (6)

Chappell Roan (6)

Taylor Swift (6)

