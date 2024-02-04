Lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 66ª edição do prêmio Grammy, que acontece neste domingo, 4 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.
A cantora SZA lidera a disputa com nove indicações, seguida de perto por Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers e o grupo feminino boygenius, em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres.
- Álbum do Ano -
"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
"the record" - boygenius
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monae
"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift
"SOS" - SZA
- Gravação do Ano -
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
- Canção do Ano -
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album") - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- Artista Revelação -
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
- Melhor Performance de Pop Solo -
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
- Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal -
"Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
"- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift
- Melhor Álbum de Música Pop Latina -
"La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán
"Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1" - AleMor
"A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas
"La Neta" - Pedro Capó
"Don Juan" - Maluma
"X Mí (Vol. 1)" - Gaby Moreno
- Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana -
"SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro
"MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G
"DATA" - Tainy
- Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo -
"MARTÍNEZ" - Cabra
"Leche De Tigre" - Diamante Eléctrico
"Vida Cotidiana" - Juanes
"De Todas Las Flores" - Natalia Lafourcade
"EADDA9223" - Fito Páez
- Melhor Videoclipe -
"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
- Melhor Álbum de Rap -
"Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage
"Michael" - Killer Mike
"Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin
"King's Disease III" - Nas
"Utopia" - Travis Scott
- Melhor Álbum de Rock -
"But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
"Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
"72 Seasons" - Metallica
"This Is Why" - Paramore
"In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age
- Melhor Álbum de Música Global -
"Epifanias" - Susana Baca
"History" - Bokante
"I Told Them..." - Burna Boy
"Timeless" - Davido
"This Moment" - Shakti
- Artistas com mais indicações -
SZA - 9
Phoebe Bridgers - 7
Serban Ghenea - 7
Victoria Monet - 7
Taylor Swift - 6
Miley Cyrus - 6
Billie Eilish - 6
Jack Antonoff - 6
Jon Batiste - 6
boygenius - 6
Brandy Clark - 6
Olivia Rodrigo - 6
