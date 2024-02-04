Lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 66ª edição do prêmio Grammy, que acontece neste domingo, 4 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.

A cantora SZA lidera a disputa com nove indicações, seguida de perto por Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers e o grupo feminino boygenius, em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres.

- Álbum do Ano -

"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste

"the record" - boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey

"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monae

"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift

"SOS" - SZA

- Gravação do Ano -

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

- Canção do Ano -

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album") - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)

"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

- Artista Revelação -

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

- Melhor Performance de Pop Solo -

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

- Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal -

"Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus

"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" - Taylor Swift

- Melhor Álbum de Música Pop Latina -

"La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán

"Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1" - AleMor

"A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas

"La Neta" - Pedro Capó

"Don Juan" - Maluma

"X Mí (Vol. 1)" - Gaby Moreno

- Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana -

"SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro

"MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G

"DATA" - Tainy

- Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo -

"MARTÍNEZ" - Cabra

"Leche De Tigre" - Diamante Eléctrico

"Vida Cotidiana" - Juanes

"De Todas Las Flores" - Natalia Lafourcade

"EADDA9223" - Fito Páez

- Melhor Videoclipe -

"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For?" (De la película "Barbie") - Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

- Melhor Álbum de Rap -

"Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage

"Michael" - Killer Mike

"Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin

"King's Disease III" - Nas

"Utopia" - Travis Scott

- Melhor Álbum de Rock -

"But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"This Is Why" - Paramore

"In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age

- Melhor Álbum de Música Global -

"Epifanias" - Susana Baca

"History" - Bokante

"I Told Them..." - Burna Boy

"Timeless" - Davido

"This Moment" - Shakti

- Artistas com mais indicações -

SZA - 9

Phoebe Bridgers - 7

Serban Ghenea - 7

Victoria Monet - 7

Taylor Swift - 6

Miley Cyrus - 6

Billie Eilish - 6

Jack Antonoff - 6

Jon Batiste - 6

boygenius - 6

Brandy Clark - 6

Olivia Rodrigo - 6

