Jogada 10
Atuações do Fluminense contra o São Paulo: Tricolor sofre em todos setores no Morumbis
MANOEL - Não teve o pior desempenho do setor defensivo, mas ficou muito aquém. Não conseguiu se encaixar na proposta de Portaluppi. NOTA: 4,5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SAMUEL XAVIER - autor do gol e responsável pela esperança tricolor na partida. Não fez um bom jogo, como os demais, mas foi o que mais se mostrou interessado em buscar jogo. Nota: 7. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON/FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON/FLUMINENSE F.C
THIAGO SILVA - Parecia um jogador no início de carreira, errando mais que o habitual na saída de bola. Muito nervoso e pouco conseguiu ajudar o time. NOTA: 4. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C
FREYTES - Um domingo para esquecer! Colecionou erros e teve participação direta nos dois primeiros gols do São Paulo. NOTA: 3,5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
GUGA - Atuando pelo lado direito como ala, errou muitos passes e teve problema em se encaixar. Um dos destaques negativos da derrota. Além disso, perdeu a bola no lance que resultou no último gol do jogo. NOTA: 3,5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
MARTINELLI - Muito afobado na saída de bola, mas só esteve em campo por 45 minutos. NOTA: 4. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
HÉRCULES - Não teve um desempenho acima da média, mas destacou-se pela vontade. Apresentou-se veloz e conseguiu dar trabalho nas poucas, quase nulas, ligações do Tricolor carioca. NOTA: 5,5. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
BERNAL - Conseguiu ter o mínimo de destaque positivo do meio para frente, se apresentou para o jogo. NOTA: 5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
LIMA - Não consegue contribuir na construção das jogadas, sofre com a marcação adversária. Muito aquém. NOTA: 3,5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
CANOBBIO - Jogou improvisado e teve um desempenho muito ruim. NOTA: 3. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C
SERNA - Se movimentou bastante e tentou sempre se colocar à disposição dos companheiros. NOTA: 5,5. Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
JOHN KENNEDY - Muito abaixo do John Kennedy que já se viu nas Laranjeiras. Decisões precipitadas e muitos erros bobos de passe. NOTA: 3,5. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C
SOTELDO - Fisicamente bem abaixo. Não à toa, perdeu muitas disputas com o adversário. NOTA: 4. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
EVERALDO - Jogou muito isolado, pouco conseguiu manter a posse de bola no ataque. NOTA: 4. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C
RENATO GAÚCHO - Errou na escalação com três zagueiro e Canobbio improvisado. Conseguiu melhorar o time com as substituições, mas ainda há muito o que ajeitar. NOTA: 2,5. FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C Foto: FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C
