Atuações do Fluminense contra o São Paulo: Tricolor sofre em todos setores no Morumbis

GUGA - Atuando pelo lado direito como ala, errou muitos passes e teve problema em se encaixar. Um dos destaques negativos da derrota. Além disso, perdeu a bola no lance que resultou no último gol do jogo. NOTA: 3,5. FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.