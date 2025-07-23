Atuações do Fluminense contra o Palmeiras: falhas individuais e nova derrota

FÁBIO - Cena raríssima no Maracanã: Fábio falhou de maneira grave no gol de Maurício, tentando agarrar a bola e a vendo escorregar por seus dedos, no último lance do primeiro tempo. Não teve culpa no segundo gol. NOTA 3,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.