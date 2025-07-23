Jogada 10
Atuações do Fluminense contra o Palmeiras: falhas individuais e nova derrota
FÁBIO - Cena raríssima no Maracanã: Fábio falhou de maneira grave no gol de Maurício, tentando agarrar a bola e a vendo escorregar por seus dedos, no último lance do primeiro tempo. Não teve culpa no segundo gol. NOTA 3,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SAMUEL XAVIER - Testou o segundo chute do Fluminense no jogo. Não comprometeu, mas também não foi muito efetivo. NOTA 5,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
IGNÁCIO - Fez boa partida, até precisar sair por torção, na etapa final. Defesa do Fluminense sofreu pouco enquanto esteve em campo. NOTA 6,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
FREYTES - Viu Maurício subir sozinho no primeiro gol. No segundo, ficou a ver navios após drible de Vitor Roque. NOTA 4,5 - Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
FUENTES - No começo do segundo tempo, evitou gol em cima da linha, salvando o Fluminense. Fez bons desarmes no jogo. NOTA 6,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
MARTINELLI - Fazia boa partida, mas falhou duplamente. Primeiro, ao dar espaço para Sosa cruzar para a área no gol de empate do Palmeiras. Depois, entregou bola de graça nos pés de Vitor Roque, que anotou a virada. NOTA 2,0. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
HÉRCULES - Fez excelente marcação no primeiro tempo. No segundo, com o Flu atrás no placar, tentou chutes de média distância. NOTA 6,0. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SERNA - Errou muitos passes. É bastante voluntarioso, mas erra muitas decisões. Precisa caprichar mais no acabamento das jogadas. NOTA 4,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SOTELDO - Boas jogadas pela esquerda, driblando e fazendo cruzamentos perigosos na área, incluindo o que originou o pênalti do gol do Fluminense. Sumiu na etapa final. NOTA 6,0. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
CANO - Tentou chute atabalhoado de fora da área. Depois, abriu o placar cobrando pênalti com perfeição, aos 35' do primeiro tempo. De resto, esteve sumido e errou muitos passes e leituras das jogadas. NOTA 6,0. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
THIAGO SILVA - Fluminense levou o segundo gol poucos segundos depois de sua entrada, na vaga do lesionado Ignácio. Não teve culpa no gol e tentou colocar ordem na zaga, até criando chance para Hércules no momento de "abafa". NOTA 6,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
KENO - Entrou na etapa final buscando criar chances pelo setor esquerdo de campo. Em sua única finalização, mandou a bola quase na arquibancada do Maraca. NOTA 5,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
GANSO - Ainda sem muito ritmo, entrou na reta final na tentativa de recolocar o Flu no jogo. No entanto, não caprichou nas bolas paradas e passou em branco nas assistências. NOTA 5,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
JOHN KENNEDY - Entrou no fim e tentou chute de dentro da área, sendo bloqueado por Gustavo Gómez. NOTA 5,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
EVE - Tirou a torcida do sério ao isolar boa oportunidade da meia-lua nos momentos finais do jogo, sendo muito vaiado e xingado. NOTA 4,0. Foto: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense Foto: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense
RENATO GAÚCHO - Fluminense até fazia boa exibição defensiva na etapa inicial, até sofrer gol bobo no último lance. Ofensivamente, time foi uma lástima, criando muito pouco - apenas um chute a gol: o do pênalti de Cano. NOTA 4,0. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
