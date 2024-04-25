  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri/SPFC
  • Foto: Foto: Miguel Schincariol/Saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto Rubens Chiri / São Paulo
  • Foto: Divulgação / São Paulo
  • Foto: Divulgação / São Paulo
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: FlickR São Paulo
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: Foto: Anderson Rodrigues / São Paulo FC
  • Foto: Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
  • Foto: - Foto: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
  • Foto: Divulgação/Barcelona SC
  • Foto:
 