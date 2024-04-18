-
Foto: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Gabriel Tadiotto/EC Juventude
-
Foto: Divulgação/Agua Santa
-
Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF
-
Foto: Reprodução de vídeo/Arena Web
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri e Paulo Pinto/Saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Miguel Schincariol/Saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri e Paulo Pinto/Saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Mauro Horita/Ag. Paulistão
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri e Paulo Pinto/Saopaulofc
-
Foto: Vinícius Palheta/FEC
-
Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC
-
Foto:
Jogada 10
Título, quebra de tabu e marca negativa no Brasileirão: a passagem de Carpini pelo São Paulo
ÚLTIMAS
-
12024-04-18 15:04:24 - Compartilhe Mbappé brilha contra o Barcelona e entra no top 10 de artilheiros da Champions; veja a lista!
-
22024-04-17 23:55:08 - Compartilhe Atuações do São Paulo contra o Flamengo: Muita luta. Pouca bola
-
32024-04-17 23:41:08 - Compartilhe Atuações do Flamengo contra o São Paulo: De La Cruz, maestro da vitória
-
42024-04-17 23:09:21 - Compartilhe Atuações do Palmeiras contra o Inter: nada deu certo em Barueri
-
52024-04-17 23:05:06 - Compartilhe Atuações do Atlético contra o Criciúma: apagão na Arena e no Galo