Veja fotos da 3ª edição da Expo Favela em BH

  • Feira de negocios que acontece em todo o Brasil
    Feira de negocios que acontece em todo o Brasil Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Na foto Aline Profeta, trancista
    Na foto Aline Profeta, trancista Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Trancistas traçam cabelos ao vivo
    Trancistas traçam cabelos ao vivo Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Concurso vai premiar as melhores trancistas
    Concurso vai premiar as melhores trancistas Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Expo Favela 2025
    Expo Favela 2025 Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Na foto Bia Gomes, educadora sexual
    Na foto Bia Gomes, educadora sexual Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • Na foto Maria Benedita
    Na foto Maria Benedita Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • O intuito é conectar empreendedores das favelas
    O intuito é conectar empreendedores das favelas Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
  • O Instituto Mulheres Amadas acolhe vítimas de violência doméstica
    O Instituto Mulheres Amadas acolhe vítimas de violência doméstica Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
