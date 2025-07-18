Veja fotos da 3ª edição da Expo Favela em BH

-
Feira de negocios que acontece em todo o Brasil Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Na foto Aline Profeta, trancista Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Trancistas traçam cabelos ao vivo Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Concurso vai premiar as melhores trancistas Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Expo Favela 2025 Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Na foto Bia Gomes, educadora sexual Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
Na foto Maria Benedita Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
O intuito é conectar empreendedores das favelas Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press
O Instituto Mulheres Amadas acolhe vítimas de violência doméstica Foto: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/D.A Press