MODA

Veja os looks do Met Gala

Famosos comparecem ao tapete vermelho mais esperado da temporada, com o tema "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

  • Simone Biles
    Simone Biles Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Gigi Hadid
    Gigi Hadid Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Pharrell Williams
    Pharrell Williams Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Anna Wintour
    Anna Wintour Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Sydney Sweeney
    Sydney Sweeney Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Clara Wu Tsai
    Clara Wu Tsai Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Sadie Sink
    Sadie Sink Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Maya Hawke
    Maya Hawke Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Whoopi Goldberg
    Whoopi Goldberg Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Pusha T
    Pusha T Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Heidi Klum
    Heidi Klum Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Brian Tyree Henry
    Brian Tyree Henry Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Jeremy O. Harris
    Jeremy O. Harris Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Zoe Saldaña
    Zoe Saldaña Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Pamela Anderson
    Pamela Anderson Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Zendaya
    Zendaya Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • LaLa Anthony
    LaLa Anthony Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Ego Nwodim
    Ego Nwodim Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Emma Chamberlain
    Emma Chamberlain Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Spike Lee
    Spike Lee Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Lewis Hamilton e Colman Domingo
    Lewis Hamilton e Colman Domingo Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Christain Cowan e Sam Smith
    Christain Cowan e Sam Smith Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Megan Thee Stallion
    Megan Thee Stallion Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Teyana Taylor
    Teyana Taylor Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Dua Lipa
    Dua Lipa Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    Lupita Nyong'o Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
  • Anne Hathaway
    Anne Hathaway Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
