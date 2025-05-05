MODA
Veja os looks do Met Gala
Famosos comparecem ao tapete vermelho mais esperado da temporada, com o tema "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Simone Biles Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Gigi Hadid Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Pharrell Williams Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Anna Wintour Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Sydney Sweeney Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Clara Wu Tsai Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Sadie Sink Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Maya Hawke Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Whoopi Goldberg Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Pusha T Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Heidi Klum Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Brian Tyree Henry Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Jeremy O. Harris Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Zoe Saldaña Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Pamela Anderson Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Zendaya Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
LaLa Anthony Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Ego Nwodim Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Emma Chamberlain Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Spike Lee Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Lewis Hamilton e Colman Domingo Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Christain Cowan e Sam Smith Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Megan Thee Stallion Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Teyana Taylor Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Dua Lipa Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Lupita Nyong'o Foto: Getty Images / Vogue
Anne Hathaway Foto: Getty Images / Vogue