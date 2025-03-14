FENÔMENO NO CÉU
Fotos: eclipse pelo mundo
A Lua começou a ficar vermelha nesta sexta-feira (14) devido a um eclipse total, um espetáculo raro que será seguido por um eclipse parcial do sol
-
The full moon is seen before total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Moon will be covered by the Earths shadow creating what is known as the blood moon as sunlight is filtered through a portion of the Earth atmosphere Foto: Crédito: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO
-
The moon is partly covered in the Earth shadow during a phase of the lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Moon will be covered by the Earths shadow creating what is known as the blood moon as sunlight is filtered through a portion of the Earths atmosphere. Foto: CrÃ©dito: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO
-
The full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14. ( Foto: Crédito: MARVIN RECINOS
-
A full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen during a partial eclipse in the sky over Lake George near the Australian capital city of Canberra on March 14, 2025. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 1 Foto: Crédito: IZHAR KHAN
-
-
The full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen in Mexico City on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: CrÃ©dito: YURI CORTEZ
-
A full lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. Foto: Crédito: PATRICK T. FALLON
-
This photo shows the full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," as seen past a the Little Prince monument in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: MARVIN RECINOS
-
-
People are seen inside a planetarium to watch the full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," in Caracas on March 14, 2025. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14. Foto: JUAN BARRETO
-
The full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen in Alta Verapaz on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: Crédito: JOHAN ORDONEZ