Assine
overlay
Início Galeria
FENÔMENO NO CÉU

Fotos: eclipse pelo mundo

A Lua começou a ficar vermelha nesta sexta-feira (14) devido a um eclipse total, um espetáculo raro que será seguido por um eclipse parcial do sol

  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    The full moon is seen before total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Moon will be covered by the Earths shadow creating what is known as the blood moon as sunlight is filtered through a portion of the Earth atmosphere Foto: Crédito: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    The moon is partly covered in the Earth shadow during a phase of the lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Moon will be covered by the Earths shadow creating what is known as the blood moon as sunlight is filtered through a portion of the Earths atmosphere. Foto: CrÃ©dito: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    The full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14. ( Foto: Crédito: MARVIN RECINOS
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    A full moon, also known as the &quot;Blood Moon,&quot; is seen during a partial eclipse in the sky over Lake George near the Australian capital city of Canberra on March 14, 2025. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red &quot;Blood Moon&quot; during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 1 Foto: Crédito: IZHAR KHAN
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    The full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," is seen in Mexico City on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: CrÃ©dito: YURI CORTEZ
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    A full lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. Foto: Crédito: PATRICK T. FALLON
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    This photo shows the full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," as seen past a the Little Prince monument in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: MARVIN RECINOS
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    People are seen inside a planetarium to watch the full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," in Caracas on March 14, 2025. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red "Blood Moon" during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14. Foto: JUAN BARRETO
  • FenÃŽmeno ocorre cerca de duas vezes por ano, quando o Sol, a Terra e a Lua, em sua fase cheia, estÃ£o perfeitamente alinhados
    The full moon, also known as the &quot;Blood Moon,&quot; is seen in Alta Verapaz on March 14, 2025, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red &quot;Blood Moon&quot; during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 14 Foto: Crédito: JOHAN ORDONEZ
Carregando...

Busca

Preencha o campo
overflay

Acesse sua conta

Se você já possui cadastro no Estado de Minas, informe e-mail/matrícula e senha. Se ainda não tem,

Informe seus dados para criar uma conta:

Digite seu e-mail da conta para enviarmos os passos para a recuperação de senha:

Faça a sua assinatura

Estado de Minas

Estado de Minas

de R$ 9,90 por apenas

R$ 1,90

nos 2 primeiros meses

Aproveite o melhor do Estado de Minas: conteúdos exclusivos, colunistas renomados e muitos benefícios para você

Assine agora
overflay