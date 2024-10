(FILES) Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts to being insulted pointing at the stands during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. Spanish prosecutors opened a probe on May 22, 2023 into racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's star forward Vinicius Junior during a match as the football federation president admitted the country had a "problem" with racism. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP).

crédito: AFP