Brazilian superstar Neymar (R), is pictured next to his doctor Rodrigo Lasmar (L), upon his arrival in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on March 2, 2018 ahead of an operation on his fractured foot. Brazilian superstar Neymar arrived in Belo Horizonte later Friday for surgery to mend a broken bone in his right foot, while an anxious footballing nation wondered if its World Cup build-up will also need urgent care. / AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA.

crédito: AFP