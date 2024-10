Mbappé admite que teve relação sexual com jovem na Suécia, diz jornal francês

(FILES) Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe looks on from the bench during the UEFA Champions League football match between Lille LOSC and Real Madrid at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on October 2, 2024. Kylian Mbappe is being investigated for rape by Swedish police, according to a newspaper report in Sweden following a visit by the Real Madrid star to Stockholm, which Mbappe denounced as "fake news". (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)

crédito: AFP