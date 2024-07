Kroos escreve carta de despedida e pede perdão; entenda

Spain's midfielder #20 Pedri (CL) collides with Germany's midfielder #08 Toni Kroos (CR) as Spain's defender #24 Marc Cucurella (L) and Spain's midfielder #08 Fabian Ruiz react during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between Spain and Germany at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

crédito: AFP via Getty Images