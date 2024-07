Turkey's defender #03 Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture as he celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. UEFA said on July 3, 2024 it had opened a probe into Turkey defender Merih Demiral for celebrating a goal in the team's 2-1 win against Austria at Euro 2024 with an allegedly ultra-nationalist salute. The tournament organiser said in a statement it was investigating the player for "inappropriate behaviour" during the knockout game in Leipzig. The gesture, which Demiral made to the crowd after scoring his second goal of the game, is associated with Turkish ultra-nationalist group Grey Wolves. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

crédito: AFP