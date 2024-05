Bayer Leverkusen's Croatian defender #02 Josip Stanisic (2nd L) celebrates scoring the 0-4 goal with his team-mates during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Bochum and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bochum, western Germany on May 12, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

crédito: AFP via Getty Images