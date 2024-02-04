SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Acontece na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começa às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorre na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.





O prêmio deste ano tem entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo. Entre as apresentações confirmadas estão a de Cyrus, que deve cantar o megahit "Flowers", e de Billie Eilish, queridinha da premiação que concorre a seis estatuetas, cinco delas pela canção "What Was I Made For", do filme "Barbie".





O público brasileiro pode ver o Grammy pela TNT e pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.





Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.





*





Álbum do ano





- 'World Music Radio', Jon Batiste





- 'The Record', Boygenius





- 'Endless Summer Vacation', Miley Cyrus





- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey





- 'The Age of Pleasure', Janelle Monáe





- 'Guts', Olivia Rodrigo





- 'Midnights', Taylor Swift





- 'SOS', SZA





Gravação do ano





- 'Worship', Jon Batiste





- 'Not Strong Enough', Boygenius





- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus





- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish





- 'On My Mama', Victoria Monét





- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo





- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift





- 'Kill Bill', SZA





Canção do ano





- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey





- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift





- 'Butterfly', Crazy Town





- 'Dance the Night', Dua Lipa





- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus





- 'Kill Bill', SZA





- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo





- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish





Melhor performance pop solo





- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus





- 'Paint the Town Red', Doja Cat





- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish





- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo





- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift





Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo





- 'Thousand Miles', Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile





- 'Candy Necklace', Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste





- 'Never Felt So Alone', Labrinth e Billie Eilish





- 'Karma', Taylor Swift e Ice Spice





- 'Ghost in the Machine', SZA e Phoebe Bridgers





VENCEDORES





- 'Ghost in the Machine', SZA e Phoebe Bridgers





Melhor gravação de pop dance





- 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray





- 'Miracle', Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding





- 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue





- 'One in a Million', Bebe Rexha e David Guetta





- 'Rush', Troye Sivan





VENCEDEORA





- 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue

Melhor álbum de rock





- 'But Here We Are', Foo Fighters





- 'Starcatcher', Greta Van Fleet





- '72 Seasons', Metallica





- 'This is Why', Paramore





- 'In Times New Roman...', Queens of the Stone Age





Melhor performance alternativa





- 'Belinda Says', Alvvays





- 'Body Paint', Arctic Monkeys





- 'Cool About It', Boygenius





- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey





- 'This Is Why', Paramore

Melhor álbum alternativo





- 'The Car', Arctic Monkeys





- 'The Record', Boygenius





- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey





- 'Cracker Island', Gorillaz





- 'I Inside the Old Year Dying', PJ Harvey





Melhor performance de R&B





- 'Summer Too Hot', Chris Brown





- 'Back to Love', Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley





- 'ICU', Coco Jones





- 'How Does It Make You Feel', Victoria Mone?t





- 'Kill Bill', SZA





Melhor álbum de R&B





- 'Girls Night Out', Babyface





- 'What I Didn't Tell You', Coco Jones





- 'Special Occasion', Emily King





- 'Jaguar 2', Victoria Mone?t





- 'Clear 2: Soft Life', Summer Walker

Melhor performance de rap melódico





- 'Sittin' on Top of the World', Burna Boy e 21 Savage





- 'Attention', Doja Cat





- 'Spin Bout U', Drake e 21 Savage





- 'All My Life', Lil Durk e J. Cole





- 'Low', SZA





VENCEDORES





- 'All My Life', Lil Durk e J. Cole

Revelação do ano





- Gracie Abrams





- Fred Again





- Ice Spice





- Jelly Roll





- Coco Jones





- Noah Kahan





- Victoria Monét





- The War and Treaty

Melhor trilha sonora





- 'Barbie'





- 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'





- 'Os Fabelmans'





- 'Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino'





- 'Oppenheimer'





VENCEDOR





- 'Oppenheimer'

Melhor canção para obra audiovisual





- 'Barbie World', de 'Barbie'





- 'Dance the Night', de 'Barbie'





- 'I'm Just Ken', de 'Barbie'





- 'Lift Me Up', de 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'





- 'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie'





VENCEDORA





- 'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie'