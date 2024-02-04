SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Acontece na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começa às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorre na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.
O prêmio deste ano tem entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo. Entre as apresentações confirmadas estão a de Cyrus, que deve cantar o megahit "Flowers", e de Billie Eilish, queridinha da premiação que concorre a seis estatuetas, cinco delas pela canção "What Was I Made For", do filme "Barbie".
O público brasileiro pode ver o Grammy pela TNT e pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.
*
Álbum do ano
- 'World Music Radio', Jon Batiste
- 'The Record', Boygenius
- 'Endless Summer Vacation', Miley Cyrus
- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey
- 'The Age of Pleasure', Janelle Monáe
- 'Guts', Olivia Rodrigo
- 'Midnights', Taylor Swift
- 'SOS', SZA
Gravação do ano
- 'Worship', Jon Batiste
- 'Not Strong Enough', Boygenius
- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus
- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish
- 'On My Mama', Victoria Monét
- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo
- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift
- 'Kill Bill', SZA
Canção do ano
- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey
- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift
- 'Butterfly', Crazy Town
- 'Dance the Night', Dua Lipa
- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus
- 'Kill Bill', SZA
- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo
- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish
Melhor performance pop solo
- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus
- 'Paint the Town Red', Doja Cat
- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish
- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo
- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
- 'Thousand Miles', Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile
- 'Candy Necklace', Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste
- 'Never Felt So Alone', Labrinth e Billie Eilish
- 'Karma', Taylor Swift e Ice Spice
- 'Ghost in the Machine', SZA e Phoebe Bridgers
VENCEDORES
Melhor gravação de pop dance
- 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray
- 'Miracle', Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding
- 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue
- 'One in a Million', Bebe Rexha e David Guetta
- 'Rush', Troye Sivan
VENCEDEORA
Melhor álbum de rock
- 'But Here We Are', Foo Fighters
- 'Starcatcher', Greta Van Fleet
- '72 Seasons', Metallica
- 'This is Why', Paramore
- 'In Times New Roman...', Queens of the Stone Age
Melhor performance alternativa
- 'Belinda Says', Alvvays
- 'Body Paint', Arctic Monkeys
- 'Cool About It', Boygenius
- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey
- 'This Is Why', Paramore
Melhor álbum alternativo
- 'The Car', Arctic Monkeys
- 'The Record', Boygenius
- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey
- 'Cracker Island', Gorillaz
- 'I Inside the Old Year Dying', PJ Harvey
Melhor performance de R&B
- 'Summer Too Hot', Chris Brown
- 'Back to Love', Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley
- 'ICU', Coco Jones
- 'How Does It Make You Feel', Victoria Mone?t
- 'Kill Bill', SZA
Melhor álbum de R&B
- 'Girls Night Out', Babyface
- 'What I Didn't Tell You', Coco Jones
- 'Special Occasion', Emily King
- 'Jaguar 2', Victoria Mone?t
- 'Clear 2: Soft Life', Summer Walker
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- 'Sittin' on Top of the World', Burna Boy e 21 Savage
- 'Attention', Doja Cat
- 'Spin Bout U', Drake e 21 Savage
- 'All My Life', Lil Durk e J. Cole
- 'Low', SZA
VENCEDORES
Revelação do ano
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Melhor trilha sonora
- 'Barbie'
- 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'
- 'Os Fabelmans'
- 'Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino'
- 'Oppenheimer'
VENCEDOR
Melhor canção para obra audiovisual
- 'Barbie World', de 'Barbie'
- 'Dance the Night', de 'Barbie'
- 'I'm Just Ken', de 'Barbie'
- 'Lift Me Up', de 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'
- 'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie'
VENCEDORA
