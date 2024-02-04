Jessica Betts e Niecy Nash comparecem ao 66º GRAMMY Awards na Crypto.com Arena - (crédito: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Jessica Betts e Niecy Nash comparecem ao 66º GRAMMY Awards na Crypto.com Arena

crédito: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Acontece na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começa às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorre na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.

 

O prêmio deste ano tem entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo. Entre as apresentações confirmadas estão a de Cyrus, que deve cantar o megahit "Flowers", e de Billie Eilish, queridinha da premiação que concorre a seis estatuetas, cinco delas pela canção "What Was I Made For", do filme "Barbie".

 

O público brasileiro pode ver o Grammy pela TNT e pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.

 

Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.

 

Álbum do ano

 

- 'World Music Radio', Jon Batiste

 

- 'The Record', Boygenius

 

- 'Endless Summer Vacation', Miley Cyrus

 

- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey

 

- 'The Age of Pleasure', Janelle Monáe

 

- 'Guts', Olivia Rodrigo

 

- 'Midnights', Taylor Swift

 

- 'SOS', SZA

 

Gravação do ano

 

- 'Worship', Jon Batiste

 

- 'Not Strong Enough', Boygenius

 

- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus

 

- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish

 

- 'On My Mama', Victoria Monét

 

- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo

 

- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift

 

- 'Kill Bill', SZA

 

 

Canção do ano

 

- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey

 

- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift

 

- 'Butterfly', Crazy Town

 

- 'Dance the Night', Dua Lipa

 

- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus

 

- 'Kill Bill', SZA

 

- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo

 

- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish

 

 

Melhor performance pop solo

 

- 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus

 

- 'Paint the Town Red', Doja Cat

 

- 'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish

 

- 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo

 

- 'Anti-Hero', Taylor Swift

 

 

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

 

- 'Thousand Miles', Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile

 

- 'Candy Necklace', Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste

 

- 'Never Felt So Alone', Labrinth e Billie Eilish

 

- 'Karma', Taylor Swift e Ice Spice

 

- 'Ghost in the Machine', SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

 

 

- 'Ghost in the Machine', SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

 

 

Melhor gravação de pop dance

 

- 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

 

- 'Miracle', Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding

 

- 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue

 

- 'One in a Million', Bebe Rexha e David Guetta

 

- 'Rush', Troye Sivan

 

- 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue

 

Melhor álbum de rock

 

- 'But Here We Are', Foo Fighters

 

- 'Starcatcher', Greta Van Fleet

 

- '72 Seasons', Metallica

 

- 'This is Why', Paramore

 

- 'In Times New Roman...', Queens of the Stone Age

 

Melhor performance alternativa

 

- 'Belinda Says', Alvvays

 

- 'Body Paint', Arctic Monkeys

 

- 'Cool About It', Boygenius

 

- 'A&W', Lana Del Rey

 

- 'This Is Why', Paramore

 

Melhor álbum alternativo

 

- 'The Car', Arctic Monkeys

 

- 'The Record', Boygenius

 

- 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', Lana Del Rey

 

- 'Cracker Island', Gorillaz

 

- 'I Inside the Old Year Dying', PJ Harvey

 

Melhor performance de R&B

 

- 'Summer Too Hot', Chris Brown

 

- 'Back to Love', Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley

 

- 'ICU', Coco Jones

 

- 'How Does It Make You Feel', Victoria Mone?t

 

- 'Kill Bill', SZA

 

Melhor álbum de R&B

 

- 'Girls Night Out', Babyface

 

- 'What I Didn't Tell You', Coco Jones

 

- 'Special Occasion', Emily King

 

- 'Jaguar 2', Victoria Mone?t

 

- 'Clear 2: Soft Life', Summer Walker

 

Melhor performance de rap melódico

 

- 'Sittin' on Top of the World', Burna Boy e 21 Savage

 

- 'Attention', Doja Cat

 

- 'Spin Bout U', Drake e 21 Savage

 

- 'All My Life', Lil Durk e J. Cole

 

- 'Low', SZA

 

- 'All My Life', Lil Durk e J. Cole

 

Revelação do ano

 

- Gracie Abrams

 

- Fred Again

 

- Ice Spice

 

- Jelly Roll

 

- Coco Jones

 

- Noah Kahan

 

- Victoria Monét

 

- The War and Treaty

 

Melhor trilha sonora

 

- 'Barbie'

 

- 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'

 

- 'Os Fabelmans'

 

- 'Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino'

 

- 'Oppenheimer'

 

- 'Oppenheimer'

 

Melhor canção para obra audiovisual

 

- 'Barbie World', de 'Barbie'

 

- 'Dance the Night', de 'Barbie'

 

- 'I'm Just Ken', de 'Barbie'

 

- 'Lift Me Up', de 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'

 

- 'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie'

 

- 'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie'