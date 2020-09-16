Publicidade

Mistério: milhares de pássaros caem mortos do céu nos Estados Unidos

Pesquisadores avaliam que o estranho fenômeno seja consequência dos incêndios que atingem a costa oeste dos EUA
16/09/2020 20:18 - atualizado 16/09/2020 20:46

A maior parte das aves são andorinhas, papa-moscas e toutinegras(foto: Alisson Salas/ New Mexico State University)
Um grande número de pássaros aparecendo mortos no Novo México, sudoeste dos Estados Unidos, tem preocupado e intrigado cientistas.

No que lembra cenas da série Dark, da Netflix, em que pássaros caem do céu misteriosamente, a estimativa é de que centenas de milhares morreram nos últimos dias, segundo relatou a professora do departamento de Peixes, Vida Selvagem e Ecologia da Universidade Estadual do Novo México, Martha Desmond, ao Las Cruces Sun-News. Cerca de 300 aves migratórias apareceram mortas no câmpus da universidade no sábado (12/9).

A maior parte das aves são andorinhas, papa-moscas e toutinegras. Moradores também relataram que há aves agindo de forma estranha, como voando baixo ou não comendo.

O palpite dos pesquisadores da Universidade do Novo México é que a causa do estranho fenômeno seja os incêndios florestais que há dias atingem a costa oeste dos Estados Unidos. Os pássaros teriam migrado antes de estarem preparados para a viagem, tentando fugir do fogo e, por isso, acabaram ficando fracos. Além disso, alguns podem ter inalado fumaça e sofrido danos no pulmão.

Para ter uma conclusão definitiva, as aves serão levadas para o Laboratório Forense do Serviço de Pesca e Vida Selvagem dos EUA, em Ashland, Oregon, para análise.

Além disso, o Southwest Avian Mortality Project está pedindo para que os moradores enviem relatos com o que observaram em relação aos pássaros, para ajudar os cientistas.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Incêndios
 
Ao menos 31 pessoas já morreram nos incêndios que atingem o país. É uma área quase do tamanho de Sergipe. Washington, Oregon e Califórnia são os estados mais atingidos.

Para as autoridades locais, a escalada dos incêndios florestais está vinculada à mudança climática, que agrava a seca crônica e provoca condições climáticas extremas.

