Twitter demite mais 200, incluindo diretora que dormiu em escritório

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD%u2014 Esther Crawford %u2728 (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022
The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I%u2019m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. %uD83D%uDC99%u2014 Esther Crawford %u2728 (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023