Twitter demite mais 200, incluindo diretora que dormiu em escritório

Esther Crawford estava no Twitter há mais de dois anos e foi responsável por uma das principais mudanças de Elon Musk, o Twitter Blue
27/02/2023 16:51 - atualizado 27/02/2023 17:15

Sede do twitter a esquerda e a direita Esther Crawford dormindo
Em novembro, Esther Crawford viralizou após ser flagrada dormindo em uma sala de reunião. (foto: Constanza Hevia/AFP/Twitter/Reprodução)
A onda de demissões no Twitter continua. No último sábado (25/2) a empresa do bilionário Elon Musk dispensou o serviço de pelo menos 200 pessoas, o que segundo uma fonte do jornal “The New York Times”, representa 10% da força de trabalho da rede social, que atualmente conta com 2 mil funcionários.

Desde que adquiriu a empresa em outubro de 2022, Musk tem buscado reduzir os custos de operação por meio de demissões, de acordo com o Times, pelo menos 5.500 pessoas já deixaram o Twitter desde que o dono da Tesla e SpaceX assumiu. 

Ainda segundo o jornal, dentre as pessoas demitidas estão diversos fundadores de pequenas empresas de tecnologia que o Twitter adquiriu ao longo dos anos, como é o caso da antiga diretora de gestão de produtos, Esther Crawford, que estava na rede social há mais de dois anos. Em novembro a funcionária havia viralizado após ser flagrada dormindo em uma sala de reunião.
Na publicação, Esther havia comentado que às vezes era necessário dormir onde você trabalha “Quando sua equipe está se esforçando o tempo todo para cumprir prazos”. Na época, a diretora recebeu uma avalanche de críticas, mas não apareceu em listas de demissões.



O portal “The Verge” também publicou sobre a demissão de Crawford, lembrando que a diretora foi responsável por diversos projetos no “Twitter de Musk”, como o twitter blue, um sistema em que o usuário pode pagar para conseguir uma marcação de verificado - antes concedido apenas para personalidades, jornalistas e contas governamentais.

Por outro lado, a conta de Esther ainda consta como uma funcionária do twitter, mas em sua última publicação, neste domingo (26/2), ela diz que “a pior conclusão que você poderia ter ao me ver ir ‘com tudo’ (all-in) no Twitter 2.0 é que o meu otimismo e trabalho duro foi um erro”.


