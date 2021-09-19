Confira os indicados ao Emmy nas principais categorias

A temporada mais recente na Netflix do drama real britânico "The Crown" e o spin-off de Star Wars, "The Mandalorian", no Disney+ lideram a corrida para o Emmy Awards com 24 indicações cada. A minissérie "WandaVision" ficou em terceiro lugar, com 23.



Aqui está a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias do 73º Emmy Awards, o Oscar da televisão, que será apresentado em Los Angeles em 19 de setembro.



- Melhor série dramática -



"The Boys" (Prime Video)



"Bridgerton" (Netflix)



"The Crown" (Netflix)



"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)



"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)



"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)



"Pose" (FX Networks)



"This is Us" (NBC)



- Melhor comédia -



"Black-ish" (ABC)



"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)



"Emily em Paris" (Netflix)



"Hacks" (HBO Max)



"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)



"O Método Kominsky" (Netflix)



"PEN15" (Hulu)



"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)



- Melhor ator de drama -



Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"



Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"



Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"



Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"



Billy Porter, "Pose"



Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"



- Melhor atriz de drama -



Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"



Olivia Colman, "The Crown"



Emma Corrin, "The Crown"



Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"



Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"



- Melhor ator de comédia -



Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"



Michael Douglas, "O Método Kominsky"



William H. Macy, "Shameless"



Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"



Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"



- Melhor atriz de comédia -



Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"



Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"



Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"



Jean Smart, "Hacks"



Allison Janney, "Mom"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante de série dramática -



Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"



O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"



John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"



Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"



Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"



Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série dramática -



Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"



Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"



Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"



Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"



Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante de comédia -



Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"



Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"



Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"



Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"



Paul Reiser, "O Método Kominsky"



Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"



Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"



Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante de comédia -



Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"



Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"



Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"



Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"



Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"



Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"



- Melhor minissérie -



"I May Destroy You" (HBO)



"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)



"O Gambito da Rainha" (Netflix)



"The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video)



"WandaVision" (Disney+)



- Melhor filme para a televisão -



"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)



"Oslo" (HBO)



"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)



"Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)



"Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)



- Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão -



Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"



Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"



Ewan McGregor, "Halston"



Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"



Leslie Odom, Jr, "Hamilton"



- Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão -



Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"



Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"



Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"



Anya Taylor-Joy, "O Gambito da Rainha"



Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante de minissérie ou filme para televisão -



Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "O Gambito da Rainha"



Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"



Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"



Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"



Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"



Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante de minissérie ou filme para televisão -



Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"



Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"



Moses Ingram, "O Gambito da Rainha"



Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"



Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"



Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"



- Séries com mais indicações -



"The Crown" - 24



"The Mandalorian" - 24



"WandaVision" - 23



"The Handmaid's Tale" - 21



"Saturday Night Live" - 21



"Ted Lasso" - 20



