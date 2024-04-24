-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto: Foto: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
-
Foto:
Jogada 10
Atuações do Grêmio contra o Estudiantes: raça e garotos decidem vitória
ÚLTIMAS
-
12024-04-23 09:24:28 - Compartilhe Pontaria descalibrada! Corinthians está perto de recorde de jogos em branco no início de Brasileirão
-
22024-04-22 18:35:59 - Compartilhe Cela dividida, futebol e Inscrito para trabalhar: o primeiro mês de Robinho na prisão
-
32024-04-21 21:00:59 - Compartilhe Atuações do São Paulo contra o Atlético-GO: 3 a 0 com facilidade
-
42024-04-21 20:43:05 - Compartilhe Atuações do Botafogo contra o Juventude: enormidade!
-
52024-04-21 18:38:44 - Compartilhe Atuações do Internacional contra o Athletico: Fim da invencibilidade