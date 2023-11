(FILES) This file photo taken on January 1, 1968 shows the Beatles in New York. From L-R: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrisson. When the members of the Beatles went their separate ways in the early 1970s, few predicted that half a century later the iconic band would still dominate pop music culture. But, with Friday marking the 50th anniversary of their unofficial break-up, the so-called "Fab Four" appear as popular and omnipresent as ever. / AFP / UPI / -

crédito: AFP