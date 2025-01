(FILES) France's coach Thierry Henry is seen before the men's quarter-final football match between France and Argentina during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux on August 2, 2024. Thierry Henry has decided to step down as coach of the French U-21 team after reaching the final of the Paris-2024 Olympic Games, the French Football Federation announced on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

crédito: AFP