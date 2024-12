Jogador de 17 anos morre durante partida

“That one’s for him”



Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster on dedicating his goal to his cousin, Kaylen Denis, who passed away today.



Hear more from Brewster and Chris Wilder after the 1-0 win at Millwall