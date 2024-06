French Olympic football team coach Thierry Henry delivers a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, outside Paris on June 17, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic games. Thierry Henry, former French football star and current coach of the French Olympic team, took a stand on the subject of the parliamentary elections by calling for a "blockage against the extremes" at a press conference on June 17, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)

crédito: AFP