(FILES) France's forward Kylian Mbappe looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. "I feel bad for my France" Mbappe said on his Twitter account on June 28, 2023, a day after a 17 year old boy was killed by a French policeman's gunshot, following a refusal to comply. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP).

crédito: AFP