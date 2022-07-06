UAI
Esfera de US$ 1,8 bilhão será a maior do mundo

Para garantir experiências mais imersivas, a esfera terá mudanças de temperaturas e de aromas para shows e eventos específicos
06/07/2022 23:36 - atualizado 06/07/2022 23:54

Esfera
Esfera de 100 metros e US$ 1,8 bilhão deve receber diversos show em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos (foto: Reprodução Twitter)
Localizada em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, chegando a 100 metros de altura, introduzindo uma tecnologia de ponta e com custo de 1,8 bilhão de dólares (que equivale, aproximadamente, a R$ 9 bilhões), o MSG Sphere será, quando for inaugurada, a maior esfera de todo mundo.

Ela funcionará como um espaço de shows e grandes eventos em Las Vegas (EUA) e está sendo construído na área em que funcionava o hotel The Venetian.

 

A arena terá cerca de 17.500 assentos e também poderá receber eventos esportivos.


A previsão de entrega do espaço é no segundo semestre de 2023 mas o local promete utilizar várias tecnologias nunca vistas antes. Um exemplo é que parte do espaço, cerca de 54 mil metros quadrados, será coberta com painéis de LED programáveis, se tornando a maior tela do tipo no mundo.

Além disso, o sistema de som será equipado com mais de 160 mil alto-falantes para fornecer um áudio mais nítido e consistente por todo o espaço.

Outra novidade é que, para garantir experiências mais imersivas, a esfera terá mudanças de temperaturas e de aromas para shows e eventos específicos.

"A oportunidade de revolucionar o entretenimento com o MSG Sphere é emocionante", garantiu Lucas Watson, presidente do do local.

