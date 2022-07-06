Esfera de US$ 1,8 bilhão será a maior do mundo

Ela funcionará como um espaço de shows e grandes eventos em Las Vegas (EUA) e está sendo construído na área em que funcionava o hotel The Venetian.
A arena terá cerca de 17.500 assentos e também poderá receber eventos esportivos.
.@msgsphere update. Still have no clue what performers will be in it! pic.twitter.com/MRrXehUBNl%u2014 Justin Gannon - Realtor - Las Vegas (@702Sales) June 28, 2022
Além disso, o sistema de som será equipado com mais de 160 mil alto-falantes para fornecer um áudio mais nítido e consistente por todo o espaço.
Congrats to the @msgsphere construction team for reaching this important milestone today and officially topping out our Exosphere. Here is the team as the signed beam landed at the top: 366ft high. #LasVegas #msgsphere pic.twitter.com/YO9naOnjNC%u2014 Natalie Ravitz (@Nravitz) May 24, 2022
"A oportunidade de revolucionar o entretenimento com o MSG Sphere é emocionante", garantiu Lucas Watson, presidente do do local.