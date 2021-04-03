Publicidade

Rainha Elizabeth e Príncipe Charles celebram a Páscoa com fotos no Windsor

As imagens foram divulgadas pelo Palácio de Buckingham e pelo Príncipe de Gales, nessa sexta-feira (2/4)
03/04/2021 11:07

Rainha Elizabeth e Príncipe Charles posam descontraídos no jardim do Castelo de Windsor (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)
A Rainha Elizabeth e Príncipe Charles posaram durante um passeio pelo jardim da Casa Frogmore, no Castelo de Windsor, para comemorar a Páscoa. As imagens foram divulgadas pelo Palácio de Buckingham e pelo Príncipe de Gales, nessa sexta-feira (2/4).



Na última quarta-feira (31/3),  a rainha britânica, de 94 anos, realizou seu primeiro compromisso presencial este ano, dois dias após o rígido lockdown no Reino Unido ser afrouxado.

Para marcar o centenário da Força Aérea Real Australiana, a monarca visitou o memorial das Forças Aéreas em Runnymede, a 30 quilômetros de Londres.

"Já faz muito tempo desde quando estive aqui", disse Elizabeth, na ocasião. 

Rainha Elizabeth e Príncipe Charles posam no jardim do Castelo de Windsor (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)

A rainha e seu marido, o príncipe Philip, de 99 anos, foram vacinados no início de janeiro contra a COVID-19. 

O duque de Edimburgo chegou a ficar um mês internado a princípio por uma infecção e depois por uma cirurgia cardíaca e saiu do hospital no último dia 16. 

Philip está aposentado da vida pública desde 2017.



Crise institucional


Elizabeth II enfrentou uma das maiores crises na monarquia britânica desde a morte da princesa Diana em 1997 em um acidente de trânsito em Paris ao tentar escapar de paparazzi.

Semanas atrás, em uma entrevista explosiva com a estrela da televisão americana Oprah Winfrey, seu neto Harry, de 36 anos, irmão de William e filho de Charles e Diana, denunciou ao lado de sua mulher, a atriz americana Meghan Markle, comentários racistas por um membro não identificado da família real.

Especificando posteriormente que não eram nem Elizabeth II nem Philip, o casal disse que alguém havia demonstrado "preocupação" com a cor da pele de seus filhos, já que a mãe de Meghan é negra.

A monarca disse levar as acusações "muito a sério" e prometeu que seriam tratadas "pela família em particular", mas deixou claro que "as memórias podem variar" dependendo da pessoa.

"Não somos uma família racista de forma alguma", garantiu pouco depois William, em um país onde a força do movimento Black Lives Matter levou recentemente a uma revisão da história colonial e sua relação com um comércio de escravos creditado por servir para financiar o Revolução Industrial. (Com agências internacionais)

