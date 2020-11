Emocionado, jornalista negro relata alívio por derrota de Trump nos EUA

Today is a good day.

It%u2019s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It%u2019s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff %u2014 but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk