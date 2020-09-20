Confira os indicados às principais categorias dos prêmios Emmy 2020

Aqui estão os indicados nas principais categorias da 72ª edição dos prêmios Emmy, considerados o Oscar da televisão, que serão celebrados neste domingo, 20 de setembro, em uma cerimônia virtual devido à pandemia do novo coronavírus.

A minissérie da HBO "Watchmen", sobre um grupo de vigilantes mascarados que são tratados como criminosos por agências governamentais, liderou com 26 as indicações ao Emmy, os primeiros prêmios a serem entregues durante a pandemia.

A comédia "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" a seguiu, com 20 indicações.

- Melhor série dramática:

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

- Melhor comédia:

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

- Melhor ator dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

- Melhor atriz dramática:

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

- Melhor ator de comédia:

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

- Melhor atriz de comédia:

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante de série dramática -

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série dramática -

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante de série de comédia -

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "La Méthode Kominsky"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shalhoub, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de comédia -

Alex Borstein, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Marin Hinkle, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

- Melhor minissérie -

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

- Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão:

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

- Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão:

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

- Programas com mais indicações:

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

"Schitt's Creek" - 15

"Saturday Night Live" - 15

"The Crown" - 13

- Plataformas com mais indicações:

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33