As principais indicações ao Grammy 2020

Veja as indicações nas principais categorias para o 62º Grammy Awards, que será concedido no domingo (26), em Los Angeles.

A rapper Lizzo lidera com oito indicações, seguida pela cantora Billie Eilish e pelo rapper Lil Nas X, com seis indicações cada.

- Álbum do ano -

Bon Iver, "i, i"

Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

H.E.R., "I Used To Know Her"

Lil Nas X, "7"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"

Vampire Weekend, "Father Of The Bride"

- Gravação do ano -

Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

- Música do ano -

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris e Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Lana Del Rey e Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic e Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"

- Revelação -

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

- Melhor clipe -

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"

Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"

FKA twigs, "Cellophane"

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

- Melhor álbum rap -

Dreamville, "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"

Meek Mill, "Championships"

21 Savage, "I Am > I Was"

Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"

YBN Cordae, "The Lost Boy"

- Melhor álbum rock -

Bring Me The Horizon, "Amo"

Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"

The Cranberries, "In The End"

I Prevail, "Trauma"

Rival Sons, "Feral Roots"

- Melhor álbum pop -

Beyonce, "The Lion King: The Gift"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Ed Sheeran, "No. 6 Collaborations Project"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

- Melhor álbum de música alternativa -

Big Thief, "U.F.O.F."

James Blake, "Assume Form"

Bon Iver, "i, i"

Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

Thom Yorke, "Anima"