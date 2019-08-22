Satélite da NASA mostra queimadas na região amazônica

Smoke from wildfires in the #AmazonRainforest spreads across several Brazilian states in this natural-color image taken by a @NASAEarth instrument on the Suomi NPP satellite. Although it is fire season in Brazil, the number of fires may be record-setting: https://t.co/NVQrffzntr pic.twitter.com/4JTcBz9C8f%u2014 NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2019
Entre janeiro e agosto deste ano, as queimadas aumentaram 83% em relação ao mesmo período do ano passado, o que representa o maior número registrado nos últimos sete anos, com 73.843 pontos de incêndios. Segundo a NASA, “o número de incêndios pode ser um recorde”.
A presidente da Assembleia Geral da ONU, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, afirmou estar preocupada com os incêndios florestais pelo planeta. Ela considerou que as florestas são cruciais para enfrentar a mudança climática.
Very concerned about #ForestFires around the globe. Forests are crucial to tackle #ClimateChange, to foster biodiversity, conservation & food security. Let%u2018s take care of them in our communities and beyond. Let%u2018s take urgent #ClimateActionNow%u2014 UN GA President (@UN_PGA) August 21, 2019
O secretário-geral da ONU, Antônio Gterres, também se pronunciou via twitter. Gterres diz que está "profundamente preocupado" com incêndios na floresta amazônica. Segundo ele a "Amazônia precisa ser protegida". O secretário ainda falou sobre a crise climática global e sobre as cidades brasileiras e peruanas que foram cobertas por fumaça.
I%u2019m deeply concerned by the fires in the Amazon rainforest. In the midst of the global climate crisis, we cannot afford more damage to a major source of oxygen and biodiversity.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 22, 2019
The Amazon must be protected.
De acordo com a Organização Meteorológica Mundial (OMM), ligada à ONU, é preciso ter um alerta para o impacto de incêndios florestais e na mudança do clima. Além disso, eles defenderam a utilização dos sistemas de monitoramento por satélite para orientar ações contra as queimadas.
#Wildfires pose a threat to health. They fill the air with particles and harmful gases that spread well beyond their epicenter.%u2014 WMO | OMM (@WMO) August 22, 2019
With #ClimateChange stoking drought, fire risk is rising. So improving forecasting and warning systems is a critical global effort.
FIND OUT MORE%u2935%uFE0F pic.twitter.com/hnY1vnfdqn
#PrayforAmazonas x #AmazoniaSemONGs
A hashtag #PrayforAmazonas foi a mais utilizadas no mundo na quarta-feira em manifestação contra as queimadas na floresta Amazônica. Famosos como a Kim Kardashian, Leonardo di Caprio, Taís Araujo e vários outros entraram na corrente a favor da floresta.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. %uD83D%uDD25 The Brazilian Amazon%u2014home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species%u2014has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year%u2014a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January.%u2063 %u2063 The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth%u2019s warming in check. %u2063 %u2063 The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do?%u2063 %u2063 %u2714 As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. %u2063 %u2714 Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance%u2019s community forestry initiatives across the world%u2019s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. %u2714 Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. %u2063 %u2714 Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains.%u2063 Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. %u2714 When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action%u2014including strong governance and forward-thinking policy.%u2063 %u2063 #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis %uD83D%uDCF8: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
O presidente do Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro deu entrevista e destacou a gravidade da situação. Segundo ele, os incêndios podem ter sido provocados por ONGs para chamar a atenção. “Pode estar havendo, não estou confirmando, ação criminosa desses ongueiros para exatamente chamar a atenção contra a minha pessoa, contra o governo do Brasil. Essa é a guerra que nós enfrentamos. Vamos fazer o possível e o impossível para conter esse incêndio criminoso”, disse. Seus seguidores criaram a hashatg #AmazoniaSemONGs, que figura entre os trend topics do Twitter.
*A estagiária está sob supervisão da subeditora Ellen Cristie