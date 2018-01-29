Vencedores do Grammy 2018 nas principais categorias

A seguir a lista dos vencedores nas principais categorias do Grammy:
ÁLBUM DO ANO:
"24K Magic", Bruno Mars
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:
"24K Magic", Bruno Mars
CANÇÃO DO ANO:
"That's What I Like", Bruno Mars
(Compositores: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:
Alessia Cara
MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÂO POP INDIVIDUAL:
"Shape Of You", Ed Sheeran
MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO POP DUO/GRUPO:
"Feel It Still", Portugal. The Man
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL:
"÷ (Divide)", Ed Sheeran
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:
"DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
"A Deeper Understanding", The War On Drugs
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:
"Sleep Well Beast", The National
MELHOR ÁLBUM ELETRÔNICO OU DANCE:
"3-D The Catalogue", Kraftwerk
MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO:
"Starboy", The Weeknd
MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO DE ROCK
"You Want It Darker", Leonard Cohen