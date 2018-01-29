Vencedores do Grammy 2018 nas principais categorias

A seguir a lista dos vencedores nas principais categorias do Grammy:

ÁLBUM DO ANO:

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars

CANÇÃO DO ANO:

"That's What I Like", Bruno Mars

(Compositores: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:

Alessia Cara

MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÂO POP INDIVIDUAL:

"Shape Of You", Ed Sheeran

MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO POP DUO/GRUPO:

"Feel It Still", Portugal. The Man

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL:

"÷ (Divide)", Ed Sheeran

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:

"DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

"A Deeper Understanding", The War On Drugs

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:

"Sleep Well Beast", The National

MELHOR ÁLBUM ELETRÔNICO OU DANCE:

"3-D The Catalogue", Kraftwerk

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO:

"Starboy", The Weeknd

MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO DE ROCK

"You Want It Darker", Leonard Cohen