Os indicados ao Grammy 2018

O astro do rap Jay-Z recebeu o maior número de indicações para o Grammy 2018, em oito categorias, seguido de Kendrick Lamar, com sete.

A cerimônia de premiação acontece neste domingo em Nova York, em 28 de janeiro.

A seguir os indicados das principais categorias:

ÁLBUM DO ANO:

- "Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino

- "4:44", Jay-Z

- "DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar

- "Melodrama", Lorde

- "24K Magic", Bruno Mars

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:

- "Redbone", Childish Gambino

- "Despacito", Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

- "The Story Of O.J.", Jay-Z

- "Humble", Kendrick Lamar

- "24K Magic", Bruno Mars

MÚSICA DO ANO:

- "Despacito"

- "4:44"

- "Issues"

- "1-800-273-8255"

- "That's What I Like"

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:

- Alessia Cara

- Khalid

- Lil Uzi Vert

- Julia Michaels

- SZA

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO:

- "Love So Soft", Kelly Clarkson

- "Praying", Kesha

- "Million Reasons", Lady Gaga

- "What About Us", P!nk

- "Shape Of You", Ed Sheeran

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO:

- "Something Just Like This", The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

- "Despacito", Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

- "Thunder", Imagine Dragons

- "Feel It Still", Portugal. The Man

*Stay, Zedd y Alessia Cara

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:

- "4:44", Jay-Z

- "DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar

- "Culture", Migos

- "Laila's Wisdom", Rapsody

- "Flower Boy", Tyler, The Creator

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

- "Emperor Of Sand", Mastodon

- "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", Metallica

- "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", Nothing More

- "Villains", Queens Of The Stone Age

- "A Deeper Understanding", The War On Drugs

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:

- "Everything Now", Arcade Fire

- "Humanz", Gorillaz

- "American Dream", LCD Soundsystem

- "Pure Comedy", Father John Misty

- "Sleep Well Beast", The National

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO:

- "Lo único constante", Alex Cuba

- "Mis planes son amarte", Juanes

- "Amar y vivir en vivo desde la ciudad de México, 2017", La Santa Cecilia

- "Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)", Natalia Lafourcade

- "El Dorado", Shakira

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO:

- "Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter", Antonio Adolfo

- "Oddara", Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

- "Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos", Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

- "Típico", Miguel Zenón

- "Jazz Tango", Pablo Ziegler Trío

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBAN CONTEMPORÂNEO:

- "Free 6LACK", 6LACK

- "Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino

- "American Teen", Khalid

- "Ctrl", SZA

- "Starboy", The Weeknd

MELHOR ÁLBUM WORLD MUSIC:

- "Memoria De Los Sentidos", Vicente Amigo

- "Para Mi", Buika

- "Rosa Dos Ventos", Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

- "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration", Ladysmith Black Mambazo

- "Elwan", Tinariwen