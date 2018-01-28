Os indicados ao Grammy 2018

O astro do rap Jay-Z recebeu o maior número de indicações para o Grammy 2018, em oito categorias, seguido de Kendrick Lamar, com sete.
A cerimônia de premiação acontece neste domingo em Nova York, em 28 de janeiro.
A seguir os indicados das principais categorias:
ÁLBUM DO ANO:
- "Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino
- "4:44", Jay-Z
- "DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar
- "Melodrama", Lorde
- "24K Magic", Bruno Mars
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:
- "Redbone", Childish Gambino
- "Despacito", Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- "The Story Of O.J.", Jay-Z
- "Humble", Kendrick Lamar
- "24K Magic", Bruno Mars
MÚSICA DO ANO:
- "Despacito"
- "4:44"
- "Issues"
- "1-800-273-8255"
- "That's What I Like"
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO:
- "Love So Soft", Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying", Kesha
- "Million Reasons", Lady Gaga
- "What About Us", P!nk
- "Shape Of You", Ed Sheeran
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO:
- "Something Just Like This", The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- "Despacito", Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
- "Thunder", Imagine Dragons
- "Feel It Still", Portugal. The Man
*Stay, Zedd y Alessia Cara
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:
- "4:44", Jay-Z
- "DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar
- "Culture", Migos
- "Laila's Wisdom", Rapsody
- "Flower Boy", Tyler, The Creator
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- "Emperor Of Sand", Mastodon
- "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", Metallica
- "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", Nothing More
- "Villains", Queens Of The Stone Age
- "A Deeper Understanding", The War On Drugs
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:
- "Everything Now", Arcade Fire
- "Humanz", Gorillaz
- "American Dream", LCD Soundsystem
- "Pure Comedy", Father John Misty
- "Sleep Well Beast", The National
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO:
- "Lo único constante", Alex Cuba
- "Mis planes son amarte", Juanes
- "Amar y vivir en vivo desde la ciudad de México, 2017", La Santa Cecilia
- "Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)", Natalia Lafourcade
- "El Dorado", Shakira
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO:
- "Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter", Antonio Adolfo
- "Oddara", Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
- "Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos", Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
- "Típico", Miguel Zenón
- "Jazz Tango", Pablo Ziegler Trío
MELHOR ÁLBUM URBAN CONTEMPORÂNEO:
- "Free 6LACK", 6LACK
- "Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino
- "American Teen", Khalid
- "Ctrl", SZA
- "Starboy", The Weeknd
MELHOR ÁLBUM WORLD MUSIC:
- "Memoria De Los Sentidos", Vicente Amigo
- "Para Mi", Buika
- "Rosa Dos Ventos", Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
- "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration", Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- "Elwan", Tinariwen